Head of State awards Kazakhstannyn Yenbek Yeri title

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the Decree On awarding state awards of Kazakhstan, the Akorda press service reports.

The President decreed to award Vadim Basin, the executive director at ArcelorMittal Temirtau JSC, Temirtau city, Karaganda region, and Murat Kairgeldin, the engine driver at Vostochny strip pit at Eurasian Energy Corporation, Ekibastuz city, Pavlodar region, for the outstanding achievements in economic development of Kazakhstan and production activities the highest degree – the title of Kazakhstannyn Yenbek Yeri and special insignia, the Golden Star and Otan Order.

The decree takes effect from the day of its signing.