Head of State awards outgoing Russian envoy The Order of Friendship

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev received the outgoing Ambassador of the Russian Federation to Kazakhstan Mikhail Bocharnikov, the Akorda press service reports.

President highly praised Mr. Bocharnikov's contribution to strengthening of Kazakh-Russian relations and thanked him for his service in Kazakhstan.

Bocharnikov served as Russia's envoy to Kazakhstan for over a decade. And, according to President Nazarbayev, Kazakh-Russian relations have strengthened over the years of his service. He noted that recently the two countries celebrated the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations and praised the current state of interregional cooperation, adding that the Kazakh-Russian partnership can serve as an example of good interstate relations.

Speaking about the countries' cooperation in the international arena, President Nazarbayev stressed that Kazakhstan and Russia have always supported each other at the international level. The Head of State also emphasized that the issue of the Russian-American relations was one of the key for him during his recent visit to the United States.

In turn, Ambassador Bocharnikov noted the steady development of bilateral relations between the countries and praised our country's active role in strengthening global security, adding that Kazakhstan's accession and subsequent presidency in the UNSC, demonstrate the country's importance in terms of ensuring global peace and security.

The outgoing Russian envoy also highlighted the results and prospects of the cooperation within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union.

Upon the end of the meeting, President Nazarbayev awarded Mikhail Bocharnikov The Order of Dostyk (The Order of Friendship).