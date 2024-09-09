Head of State briefed on social and economic situation of the country

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.

During the meeting, Bektenov delivered a report regarding the social and economic situation in the country, the harvesting campaign as well as the pace of housing restoration in the regions hit by floods.

The Kazakh Premier pointed out that manufacturing and construction industries were the key drivers behind the economic growth. There was a significant rise in agriculture as well. The country has so far collected key grain crops on around 4.5 million ha of land or 27%. Around 6.6 million tons of grain have so far harvested with an average yield of 15 centners per hectare, a 40% year-over-year rise.

The shipment of diesel fuel is carried out as scheduled, it was added.

Speaking about the housing restoration in the country’s regions hit by floods, Bektenov briefed that 7,463 families received new housing as well as that the construction of 479 houses is nearing completion.

It was added that 9,171 families were paid compensation for housing repair.

Following the meeting, the Head of State gave a number of instructions regarding the social and economic development of the country, while highlighting the importance of the work held.