Head of State calls for strengthening coop with Russian business (PHOTO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has urged Kazakhstani companies to strengthen cooperation with Russian business people.

According to him, local companies should cooperate not only with leading Russian companies but in the framework of inter-regional partnership. Speaking at today's national wide teleconference President emphasized that the government and regional governors should widely develop collaboration with Russian business taking advantage of the Eurasian integration. "Despite the crisis, many foreign companies are expanding their production in our country. Today, there are 30 companies at the stage of reinvestment, 6 of them have already started production," said Nursultan Nazarbayev.