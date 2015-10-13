Head of State chairs Security Council meeting in Akorda

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today Akorda has held a Security Council meeting chaired by President Nursultan Nazarbayev. According to the press service of Akorda, the sitting discussed the state and prospects of Kazakhstan's participation in the Eurasian Economic Union, as well as

the international geopolitical situation. First Deputy Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev reported on the first issue. The discussion was attended by members of the government and the National Chamber of Entrepreneurs "Atameken". Speaking at the meeting, the President stressed that the EEU has good prospects despite the unfavorable world market conditions and other external conditions that do not allow unlocking the full potential of the integration association. Kazakhstani business persons have great opportunities for establishing interstate cooperation and developing exports. At the same time, measures are needed to minimize the impact of negative factors on the socio-economic development of Kazakhstan and activities of the EEU in general. Head of State drew attention to elaboration of measures to protect and support domestic producers, raising competitiveness of goods and services on the regional and EEU markets. In addition, the meeting of the Security Council has considered topical issues of the international agenda, situation in the Middle East and Afghanistan. President Nazarbayev noted the need for careful monitoring of the processes in the world and the region in order to timely develop measures aimed at prevention of risks and threats to national security. At the end of the sitting Nursultan Nazarbayev gave special instructions to the Government.