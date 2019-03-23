Head of State charges to elaborate special career program for youth

TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM As part of his working visit to Turkestan region Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has met with the general public, Kazinform reports.

The President charged the Government and Governors to enhance realization of the youth policy aimed at broadening opportunities for young people of Kazakhstan.



The Head of State noted that it is important that youth should gain a chance to start up their own business, receive education, to get a job and earn.



Besides, Tokayev charged to prepare a special development program for career advancement of young and talented people engaged in the public sector.