Head of State commends pace of digitalization of Kazakhstan’s industrial sector

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev shared his thoughts on the pace of digitalization of Kazakhstan’s industrial sector on Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In a video address to participants of the awarding ceremony of the Altyn Sapa Presidential Prize, President Tokayev praised the dynamic pace of digitalization of Kazakhstan’s industrial sector.

The Head of State cited the examples of Aktogai and Zhairemsk mining and processing plants which put into commission state-of-the-art concentrating mills with the elements of the Industry 4.0. In addition, Alageum Electric launched its fourth electrotechnical plant which will increase the production of power converters by 40%. It was revealed that over half of those will be exported.

The Kazakh President also commended Kazakhstani scientists who were among the first in the world to develop QazVac vaccine against the coronavirus infection. To start the mass production of the homegrown vaccine Kazakhstan built the world-class biopharmaceutical plant in Zhambyl region, which has no analogues in Central Asia.

It bears to remind that the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, hosted the 15th jubilee awarding ceremony of the Altyn Sapa Presidential Prize.