Head of State comments on the possibility of building Kyzylorda-Astana gas pipeline

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev stated that the country can afford to build a gas pipeline to Astana, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the Head of State, the shift from coal to natural gas is on the agenda and not only for Astana. Nursultan Nazarbayev admitted that there are certain difficulties in terms of delivering natural gas from the oil-producing regions to the rest of the country.

However, according to him, it is possible and being done in other countries including Russia. Thus, stated the President, Kazakhstan is considering building a gas pipeline that would stretch from Kyzylorda region to Zhezkazgan, Karaganda, Temirtau, and further to Petropavlovsk, Astana, and Pavlodar.



Nursultan Nazarbayev also added that without waiting for the implementation of the project, Kazakhstan had already reached an agreement on the supply of liquefied gas to Astana.

In addition to the shift to natural gas, in order to improve the ecological situation, the President said it is necessary to gradually introduce electric vehicles and shift public transport to natural gas.



The Head of State also expressed concern over the air pollution level in Almaty, saying that the situation in the largest city of Kazakhstan is worrisome. According to him, in order to fix it, it is planned to shift the city's power stations to natural gas, increase the share of public transport, promote the use of electric vehicles and continue developing the subway system.