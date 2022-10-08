EN
    17:54, 08 October 2022 | GMT +6

    Head of State commissions to accelerate gas processing plant construction at Kashagan

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received Chairman of the Board of QazaqGas NC JSC Sanzhar Zharkeshov, the press service of Akorda reported.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was informed about the course of fulfillment of his instructions in regards to supply of gas to the domestic market, as a matter of high priority.

    Sanzhar Zharkeshov reported to the President on implementation of the Comprehensive Plan for the Development of the Country's Gas Industry. The Plan aims at the expansion of the resource base, modernization of the country’s gas transport infrastructure and reforming the gas sector. Appropriate amendments to the legislation will be adopted till the year end.

    The Head of State commissioned to continue implementing the Comprehensive Industry Development Plan and accelerate the construction of the gas processing plant at Kashagan.


