    12:24, 24 January 2020 | GMT +6

    Head of State commissions to cut spending on Abai’s 175th anniversary celebration

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev commissioned to cut spending on the celebration of the 175th anniversary of great Kazakh poet and philosopher Abai in the East Kazakhstan region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Taking the floor at the Government’s extended session, Governor of the East Kazakhstan region Danial Akhmetov said that the amount of financing allocated for the celebratory events makes 20bn tenge. Besides, private sector’s funds will be attracted for this purpose, he added.

    However, the Head of State commissioned to reduce this amount.

    «There is no need in numerous concerts. All the activities should be of practical and ideological importance,» he stressed.



