Head of State condoles over death of Nesipbek Dautaiuly

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a telegram of condolences to the family members and close one of well-known writer, merited figure of Kazakhstan Nesipbek Dautaiuly, Kazakh President’s press secretary Berik Uali said.

Nesipbek Dautaiuly headed the affiliate of the Union of the Writers of Kazakhstan in Zhambyl region. He made a great contribution to spiritual and cultural heritage of Kazakhstan. As a writer he had achieved great success. His works were highly appreciated by readers and awarded literary prizes, the telegram reads.