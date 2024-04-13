Head of State condoles over passing of composer Abdimomyn Zheldibayev

Tokayev extended his condolences over the passing of the eminent Dombra player, holder of the Parasat, Kurmet and Dostyk orders Abdimomyn Zheldibayev.

Abdimomyn Zheldibayev was a virtuoso musician and talented teacher, who opened up new horizons of the ancient art of kui. Dedicating his whole life to the promotion of the unique heritage of the Kazakh people, he contributed hugely to the enrichment of the culture and spirituality of our country. The famous kui Yerke sylkym and other his works deservedly gained general recognition. The bright image of Abdimomyn Zheldibayev, who lived a decent life and left behind such a rich musical heritage, will always remain in our memory, reads the letter.