Head of State condoles over passing of Kazakhstani academician Toregeldy Sharmanov

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a telegram of condolences to the family and loved ones of Kazakhstani statesman, public figure, and academician Toregeldy Sharmanov, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from the Akorda press service.

President Tokayev extended his heartfelt condolences on the occasion of untimely passing of Toregeldy Sharmanov, the President of the Kazakh Academy of Nutrition.

In the telegram of condolences, the Head of State reminded that Toregeldy Sharmanov had dedicated his life to nurturing a healthy nation and was a unique individual. He greatly contributed to the development of domestic medicine, broadened the horizons of science about nutrition and helped establish cooperation with the WHO, UNICEF and other international structures.

According to the President, Toregeldy Sharmanov will forever be remembered by the Kazakh people.

Toregeldy Sharmanov passed away on May 25 at the age of 93.