Head of State condoles with family and friends of Kamshat Donenbayeva
It is with great sorrow that the Head of State learned of the passing of Kamshat Donenbayeva, a famous tractor driver and public figure, who was a Hero of Socialist Labor.
"For many years, Kamsat Baigazievna worked as a farming machinery operator, turned the soil, cultivated bread cereals, and contributed to the prosperity of our Motherland. Back in the day, to follow Kamshat, young girls chose the occupation of a machinery operator, and by doing so they created the foundation for the present prosperity of our country.
I am sure that Kazakhstanis will always remember Kamshat Donenbayeva's name, achievements, and vivid image coupled with the wisdom and prudence peculiar for a Kazakh woman, as well as everlasting energy and hard-working nature," the telegram reads.