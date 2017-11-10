Head of State condoles with family and friends of Kamshat Donenbayeva

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has sent a telegram of condolences on the occasion of the death of Kamshat Donenbayeva to her family and friends, the press service of Akorda reports.

It is with great sorrow that the Head of State learned of the passing of Kamshat Donenbayeva, a famous tractor driver and public figure, who was a Hero of Socialist Labor.

"For many years, Kamsat Baigazievna worked as a farming machinery operator, turned the soil, cultivated bread cereals, and contributed to the prosperity of our Motherland. Back in the day, to follow Kamshat, young girls chose the occupation of a machinery operator, and by doing so they created the foundation for the present prosperity of our country.

I am sure that Kazakhstanis will always remember Kamshat Donenbayeva's name, achievements, and vivid image coupled with the wisdom and prudence peculiar for a Kazakh woman, as well as everlasting energy and hard-working nature," the telegram reads.