Head of State condoles with family of late Karl Baipakov

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev offered his condolences to the friends and family of eminent scientist, archeologist, academician Karl Baipakov on the occasion of his death, Akorda press service reports.

"For many years in a row he had been exploring ancient cities sitiuated along the Great Silk Road, wrote valuable scientific works of great historic importance. Being the head of the Archeology Institute of the National Academy of Science, Karl Baipakov had done too much to carry out archeological studies in our country."



"I am confident that Kazakhstanis will never forget the name and works of the scientist who indefatigably served for the sake of prosperity of the country and people," the telegram reads.