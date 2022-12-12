Head of State congratulates Alan Kurmangaliyev on his ITTF World Youth Championships gold medal

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a telegram of congratulations to world-class athlete Alan Kurmangaliyev, who had won a world table tennis champion’s title in mixed doubles category in Tunisia, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press service.

«All table tennis fans in Kazakhstan are proud of you. I wish you to move forward, to improve your sports skills in order to receive the top awards in prestigious international tournaments. You are able to cope with this challenge! Work hard, fight and win!» reads the telegram.

Earlier, it was reported that 15-year-old Kazakhstani Alan Kurmangaliyev paired with Egyptian Hana Goda took a gold medal at the ITTF World Youth Championships in Rades, Tunisia in U15 mixed doubles. In the final match, they fought against Portuguese Tiago Abiodun and Spanish Maria Berzosa and won with the result 3:0.

In semifinals, the Kazakh-Egyptian duo also defeated the Japanese tandem of Takumi Tanimoto and Ren Mende.