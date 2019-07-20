EN
    14:50, 20 July 2019

    Head of State congratulates Charles Michel on election as European Council President

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has sent a letter of congratulation to Charles Michel upon his election as the President of the European Council, Kazinform reports citing Akorda press service.

    «Our bilateral relations gain a new impulse today. The European Union remains a key political and trade partner of Kazakhstan. The Extended Partnership Agreement as well as the updated EU Strategy for Central Asia opens a new era of closer relations and broad perspectives for a sustainable development and the region’s prosperity,» the letter reads.


    The Head of State wished success to Charles Michel and expressed confidence in further promotion of the multilateral cooperation between Nur-Sultan and Brussels.

