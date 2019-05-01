Head of State congratulates Kazakhstan on People's Unity Day

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has congratulated Kazakhstanis on the People's Unity Day.

The President took part in the festive events in the Abai Square in Almaty.





Extending his congratulations Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has emphasized the important role of Almaty in the development of Kazakhstan.



"Wish you prosperity and consent. Almaty is a home to many ethnic groups. Unity in diversity is the core of our policy. Thanks to our joint efforts we have achieved great success," the President said.



Tokayev also stressed that Almaty is the centre of attraction for small and medium-sized business which offers workplaces. The city played an important role in the history of Kazakhstan.



"The events which had an impact on the development of all republics of the former Soviet Union took place in Almaty in 1986. The Independence Declaration was adopted in Almaty. Destinies of millions of Kazakhstanis and our country are associated with Almaty," the Head of State said.







As earlier reported, the Kazakh President arrived on Tuesday in Almaty for a working visit. The Head of State got familiarized with the progress of realization of infrastructure projects, visited the Bakytty Otbasy Mother's Centre, the Zhambyl Library.

