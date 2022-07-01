Head of State congratulates Kazakhstan’s diplomatic service on 30th jubilee

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM An international conference themed 'The Republic of Kazakhstan in the Modern System of International Relations' kicked off in the city of Nur-Sultan on Friday to mark the 30th anniversary of the establishment of Kazakhstan’s diplomatic service. Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs Mukhtar Tileuberdi read out the letter of congratulations from President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

«Dear veterans and workers of the Republic of Kazakhstan diplomatic service! I cordially congratulate you on the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the diplomatic service in our country! We have reached this historical threshold with great success!

Kazakhstan has established diplomatic relations with 186 countries and is a member of more than 50 international organizations.

We have turned into an authoritative state that actively participates in the regional and global processes. Since the first days of our independence, you have been protecting the interests of our country at the international arena. In the current geopolitical instability, you make a great contribution to the strengthening of Kazakhstan’s positions around the globe and to the development of our cooperation with foreign countries.

The 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s diplomatic service coincides with a critical period when our people set to the creation of a New Kazakhstan.

In this view, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is shouldered with a great responsibility. The major goal of the diplomats is to further raise the status of Kazakhstan in the world, ensure external security and protect the rights and interests of our citizens abroad,» the President's letter of congratulations reads.



