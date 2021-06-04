EN
    14:33, 04 June 2021 | GMT +6

    Head of State congratulates Kazakhstanis of State Symbols Day

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took to his Twitter account to congratulate Kazakhstani people on the Day of the State Symbols, Kazinform reports.

    «Congratulate Kazakhstanis on the Day of the State Symbols. The holiday is of special importance to our statehood. The Flag, Anthem, and Coat of Arms awaken the feelings of patriotism in each of us. Let these sacred attributes of Independence always keep the nation united,» reads the Twitter post.


