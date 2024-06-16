Head of State congratulates Kazakhstanis on Qurban Ait

The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, congratulated Kazakhstanis on Qurban Ait (Eid al-Adha), Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Akorda press service.

In his congratulatory message, the President congratulated on the sacred holiday of Qurban Ait symbolizing the ideals of kindness and humanism, mercy and compassion, justice and responsibility.

He said this holiday promotes creative initiatives and charitable endeavors, promotes the rooting of moral values, and strengthens the spiritual cohesion of society.

The country’s traditional religion is harmoniously woven into the national cultural code.

“In difficult times, our people have always shown solidarity and assisted those in need. This invaluable quality of the nation was demonstrated during the devastating spring floods. I am confident that thanks to unity and agreement we will be able to overcome any trials and challenges,” the President said.

In conclusion, the Head of State wishes all health, well-being and success.