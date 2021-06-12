EN
    16:12, 12 June 2021 | GMT +6

    Head of State congratulates newly elected President of Mongolia

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – On behalf of the people of Kazakhstan and on his own behalf, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh on his election as President of Mongolia, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

    «Your victory in the elections is indeed a result of your relentless work and significant contribution to the development of the country as well as a clear indication of the Mongolian people’s confidence in you. I am confident that your initiatives and plans aimed at making the future of the country bright and prosperous will be a success,» the congratulatory telegram reads.

    «It is with great satisfaction I see further strengthening of traditional ties between Kazakhstan and Mongolia based on mutual respect and all-round cooperation,» the President wrote, reiterating Kazakhstan’s readiness to exert efforts to foster partnership in bilateral and multilateral format between the two nations.

    In conclusion, President Tokayev wished success to Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh in the Mongolian presidency and to the friendly people of Mongolia – prosperity and wellbeing.

