    14:32, 22 May 2024 | GMT +6

    Head of State congratulates newly elected President of Vietnam

    Photo credit: Akorda

    Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a telegram of congratulations to To Lam who had been elected as the new President of Vietnam, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from the Akorda press service.

    The Kazakh President wished his counterpart success in all his future endeavors and to the friendly people of Vietnam – happiness and prosperity.

    In the telegram, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed confidence that during To Lam’s tenure as the President Vietnam will continue on the path of building even more prosperous, harmonious and sustainable nation.

    Kazakhstan and Vietnam, according to the telegram, enjoy warm relations based on mutual trust and common interests. The Kazakh leader also reiterated his readiness to explore new opportunities for the sake of development of multi-faceted cooperation in the best interests of Kazakhstan and Vietnam.

