Head of State congratulates newlyweds from Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The President of Kazakhstan extended congratulations to the newlyweds from Astana, Kazinform cites the official website of the capital city administration.

Every love story is special. At the start of the Year of Youth, one of these stories led to the birth of the metropolitan family of Aidar and Ainagul Suleimenov. The young people met in Astana, the city which helped them make their dreams come true.



Aidar and Ainagul got acquainted in 2017. He worked at the Astana EXPO 2017, and she visited the international exhibition. However, they failed to meet after the exhibition.

Six months later, Aidar and Ainagul began to correspond via one of the social networks and found out that they moved into the same new building and became neighbors.



Before the wedding, he decided to receive a blessing from the Head of State. In January, the guy wrote an email to the Akorda Presidential Residence and invited the President of Kazakhstan to his wedding party.

Mayor of Astana Bakhyt Sultanov handed the Head of State's letter of congratulations to the newlyweds.



According to the mayor, the President of Kazakhstan was deeply moved by the young man's letter and congratulated Aidar and Ainagul on the beginning of their family life, wishing them good health, happiness, and a bright future.

"On behalf of the Leader of the Nation and all residents of Astana, I sincerely congratulate you on your wedding day! As you know, the Head of State declared this year as the Year of Youth. This is a great hope, a tremendous opportunity for young people like you. In this regard, much will be done in Astana to improve the social status of young people, to support their creative endeavors. As far as I know, Aidar came to Astana from Karaganda region, while Ainagul is from Akmola region. And you met at the EXPO 2017 International Exhibition hosted by our capital. The Astana EXPO 2017 is one of the strategic projects of the Leader of the Nation. In addition to lots of impressions, the exhibition also gave us many innovations. Our capital can be called a place of the accomplishment of young people's desires and attainment of happiness. Therefore, I wish you love, peace, and harmony!" said Bakhyt Sultanov.

