Head of State congratulates NU graduates

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev has congratulated today the graduates of Nazarbayev University, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"I congratulate all the graduates of our university. This summer, 40,000 young people all over the country became holders of our universities' well-deserved diplomas. On the day of the fourth graduation from the university, I would like to congratulate all of you, the graduates of our country. The day of studies completion is a heartwarming event, a triumph of knowledge, youth, and determination of young people. Definitely, professors, university mentors, and your parents are accepting appreciation today. The university graduates have successfully launched more than 10 startups, i.e. business projects creating new jobs. This is a direct demonstration of the quality of the university's education, the growth of human capital in our country," said the Head of State.

According to him, within a short space of time, Nazarbayev University has become a symbol of renewal, the growth area for the research and innovative personnel potential of our country.

"An innovative cluster is being successfully shaped around the university. As I know, 21 projects have gained support in the commercialization of research and development deliverables. The importance and role of research universities in shaping a knowledge-driven economy, innovative development are becoming fundamental. Therefore, we should continue the university's work in the following areas: first, to concentrate advanced intellectual scientific resources. The university should become the center of attraction for intelligent persons not only of our country but also of the neighboring countries and beyond," the President stressed.

Secondly, as the Head of State emphasized, it is necessary to focus on the innovation-oriented culture of industry and entrepreneurship.

"The University should become a real platform for joint implementation of projects developed by young people from all over Kazakhstan and neighboring countries, a point of support for like-minded people ready for great achievements.

Thirdly, the development of an online education platform, i.e. the university should develop an educational Internet platform in a similar way as the online courses of Harvard University, Coursera, Khan Academy. Eventually, this will help our country form a full-fledged educational hub on the scale of the entire Central Asian region," he said.



Nursultan Nazarbayev once again reminded of Five Megatrends, in line with which the graduates will also have to accomplish the tasks set.

"Our country's hopes for the future are tied with you. Therefore, the Government spends a lot of money on your education. We do this consciously, hoping that it is necessary that through your knowledge you will bring back to your country what it invests in you. At the recent Astana Economic Forum, I was telling about Five Megatrends underway in the global changes. They are related to digitalization, the transition to clean energy, the growing population of the planet, the urbanization, the transformation of the labor market. And these processes require us to take active steps to ensure competitiveness. Thus, we decided to conduct a large-scale political, economic, spiritual modernization, as you know. You embody the renewed Kazakhstan, the generation of a new breed as you will make it a reality," the Head of State said.



"Your energy, proactivity, mind, and creativity are the key to the successful development of our Fatherland, the guarantee of its independence. You have to go through an incredible path of life. You will sometimes win, sometimes lose, sometimes you will trust in people, sometimes you will be disappointed in people. Life is like that. As a person who has gone through everything, I say, I can assure you that your believe in yourself, in your ideas and your dear land will give you inspiration and strength. I am proud of each of you. The process of studying is not simple. You went through contests and proved that you are the best among your peers. I congratulate you!" the President concluded.









