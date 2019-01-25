Head of State continuously improves conditions for youth’s education - expert

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Head of State has been continuously improving the conditions for education of young people, says Sherzod Pulatov, Member of the Assembly of People of Kazakhstan, Chairman of Uzbek Ethnocultural Center of Astana Nonprofit Organization, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Education and upbringing are one of the most crucial aspects for any prosperous nation. It is gratifying to emphasize that our Leader Nursultan Nazarbayev pays particular attention to youth's education and improves the conditions of the educatory process in a sustained way. This is demonstrated by the Bolashak [Scholarship] Program being implemented, the intellectual schools operating all over the country, and Nazarbayev University personally supervised by the President. Another evidence of his particular attention to education is the instruction to increase grant funding for young scientists' fundamental and applied researches by KZT 3 billion every year, as well as the task of making up the Zhas Maman (‘Young Specialist') Program. In addition, I would like to mention that a 30-percent increase in scholarships for university students actively engaged in volunteering activities will no doubt interest and involve young people in social activities, including the activities of the Assembly of People of Kazakhstan," said Pulatov.

In his opinion, the Leader's Address to youth once again shows how he is concerned about the younger generation, his understanding that it is hardest for them to adapt to the present-day living conditions. The Head of State charged the Government with ensuring construction of at least 1,000 apartments per annum for working youth in Astana, Almaty, and Shymkent, and also with beefing up benefits for working young people who move to rural areas.

Sherzod Pulatov pointed out that virtually all addresses by Nursultan Nazarbayev contain ideas about the propaganda of the best moral qualities that he tries to awaken not only in the mentality of our people but also of the entire world community. The continuity of generations, the relationship between the older and the younger generation is well reflected in the Article "The Seven Facets of the Great Steppe". In his address at the Year of Youth opening ceremony, Nursultan Nazarbayev again dwelt on the issue of instilling proper human qualities and gave an example of the care for lonely elderly people.

"Showing the importance of the Assembly as an institution of peace and harmony, the Head of State entrusted us with making up a program to promote the values of sovereign Kazakhstan, the continuity of generations, the strengthening of unity and patriotism. The Assembly of People of Kazakhstan has always taken the lead in implementing all the tasks, and all of us will presently make every effort, contribute to the development of our Homeland and make Kazakhstan join the top 30 most developed countries," Pulatov emphasized.

It is to be recalled that on January 23, 2019, President Nursultan Nazarbayev officially kicked off the Year of Youth in Kazakhstan.