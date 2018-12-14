Head of State decorates citizens with Order of Barys

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has conferred today the Order of Barys on several citizens of the country, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Order of Barys, Class I, was bestowed upon Zhanibek Karibzhanov, a veteran of labor (Astana), and Sauat Mynbayev, Chairman of the Management Board at Kazakhstan Temir Zholy NC JSC.



Abai Baigenzhin, Chairman of the Management Board at the National Scientific Medical Center JSC, was awarded the Order of Barys, Class II.

"All his activities are related to medicine. I have known him for a very long time. He has made a significant contribution to the successful establishment and development of the leading healthcare institutions in our country," said Nursultan Nazarbayev.

The Order of Barys, Class II, was also conferred on Kabdesh Zhumadil, a writer (Almaty), and Sultan Orazaly, a professor at the Kazakh National University of Arts (Astana).

Oleg Danilenko, CEO at Agrofirma Diyevskaya LLP (Kostanay region), and Berik Imashev, Chairman of the Central Election Commission, were decorated with the Order of Barys, Class III.