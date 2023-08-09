EN
    Head of State discusses SME development with Pavlodar-based businessmen

    Photo: t.me/aqorda_resmi
    EKIBASTUZ. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev familiarized with the produce of Pavlodar-based enterprises at local fair showcasing the achievements of agriculture, food and processing industry, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

    The President paid a visit to the fair during his working trip to Pavlodar region.

    The event brought together a host of enterprises from metallurgical, machine building, construction, petrochemical, agriculture, food and other industries.

    During the visit, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a chat with the participants and local entrepreneurs pointing out a huge leap of faith needed in terms of development of small and medium business.


