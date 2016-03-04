EN
    17:48, 04 March 2016 | GMT +6

    Head of State dismissed three ambassadors

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Presidential decree has dismissed Mukhtar Tleuberdi from his post as Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Swiss Confederation, Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the United Nations Office and other international organizations in Geneva (Switzerland), Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the Principality of Liechtenstein, the Vatican and the Sovereign military Hospitaller Order of St. John of Jerusalem of Rhodes and of Malta in combination.

    Akylbek Kamaldinov is relieved from his post as Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Japan.
    Galymzhan Koishybayev is discharged from the post of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Finland, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the Republic of Estonia in combination.

