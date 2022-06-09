Head of State, EBRD President meet in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) Odile Renaud-Basso, who arrived in Nur-Sultan for the 34th meeting of the Foreign Investors Council, Kazinform learnt from the Akorda press service.

The sides discussed the prospects of implementation of a number of investment projects in infrastructure, transit transportations, decarbonisation of economy and financial sector. The parties also exchanged views on the acute issues of the global economic development.

Odile Renaud-Basso congratulated Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on successful holding of the nationwide constitutional referendum and said its results will strengthen the foreign investors’ trust in our country. She also shared her vision of the prospects of development of economy and strengthening the financial system of Kazakhstan.