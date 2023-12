ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev sent a telegram with condolences to President of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev on the death of his brother, the press service of the Akorda informs.

The President of Kazakhstan noted that it was with great sadness that he heard the news about the death of K. Sharshenov. He expressed his condolences.