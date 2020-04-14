EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:21, 14 April 2020 | GMT +6

    Head of State expresses condolences over Beket Makhmutov’s passing

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, has sent a letter of condolences to the family of Beket Makhmutov, this was informed by spokesman of the Head of State Berik Uali on his Facebook account.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent the telegram of condolences on occasion of the passing of a famous sportsman and coach Beket Makhmutov.

    In the telegram President Tokayev noted that for many years Beket Makhmutov worked fruitfully for the development of sports in our country. His name will go down in history as a highly qualified coach who raised Kazakhstani sport to a high level.


    Tags:
    President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!