Head of State expresses condolences over Tunisian President’s death

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State sent a telegram of condolences upon passing away of President of Tunisia Beji Caid Essebsi, Akorda press service informs.

On behalf of the people of Kazakhstan and him personally, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed condolences upon the death of Tunisian Leader Beji Caid Essebsi.

«President Essebsi devoted his entire life to ensuring prosperity of the people of Tunisia and protection of the interests of his compatriots. The people of Kazakhstan will always preserve the memory of Beji Caid Essebsi as a wise leader, authoritative politician who greatly contributed to the strengthening of the bilateral cooperation,» the telegram reads.