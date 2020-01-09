EN
    Head of State expresses condolences over Umirzak Aitbayev’s passing

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed condolences to the family of President of Kazakh tili International Association Umirzak Aitbayev, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda’s press service.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent the telegram of condolences on occasion of the passing of one of the founders of Kazakh tili International Association, outstanding scientist and member of the National Academy of Sciences Umirzak Aitbayev.

    In the telegram President Tokayev noted that since the early days of independence Umirzak Aitbaiuly had greatly contributed to the prestige of the state language. He was a wise teacher and eminent scientist who nurtured a new generation of scientists in the sphere of language studies.



