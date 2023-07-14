09:11, 14 July 2023 | GMT +6
Head of State extends Bastille Day congratulations to French President
ASTANA. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a telegram of congratulations to his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron on the occasion of the celebration of the Bastille Day, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.
In his congratulatory message, the Head of State praised strengthening of partnership between Kazakhstan and France driven by trust-based dialogue and mutually profitable trade and economic cooperation.