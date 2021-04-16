EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:25, 16 April 2021 | GMT +6

    Head of State extends condolences over passing of Kazakh poet Yessengali Raushanov

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has extended his condolences to the family and loved ones of well-known Kazakh poet Yessengali Raushanov on his untimely passing, Kazinform has learnt from President’s Press Secretary Berik Uali.

    In the telegram of condolences, President Tokayev notes that Yessengali Raushanov worked at a number of newspapers and magazines and contributed immensely to the development of spiritual and cultural sphere in Kazakhstan.

    He was the director of Zhasushy publishing house for almost 25 years and curated the publication of many valued pieces of the Kazakh literature. Yessengali Raushanov was also renowned for his poems and verses which will always be loved by readers.

    Earlier it was reported that Kazakh poet Yessengali Raushanov passed away at the aged of 64.


    Tags:
    Culture President of Kazakhstan President
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!