    21:12, 25 November 2021 | GMT +6

    Head of State extends condolences to Russian President over coal mine accident

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a telegram of condolences to President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin on the occasion of the deadly accident at the Listvyazhnaya coal mine in Russia’s Kemerovo region, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

    On behalf of the people of Kazakhstan and his personal behalf the Head of State extended his deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of victims and wished the speediest recovery to those injured.

    11 people died as a result of the fatal accident at the coal mine in the Kemerovo region.


