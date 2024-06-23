Head of State extends congratulations on Civil Servant Day

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev shared a post on his official X (Twitter) account on the occasion of the Day of the Civil Servant in Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency reports.

In his post, the Head of State extended his congratulations to all Kazakhstani civil servants on the occasion of their professional holiday, highlighting the key role they play in building a Just Kazakhstan.

The President reminded that a civil servant must always put the interests of the state and society first, be full of initiative, responsible and result-oriented.

In conclusion, President Tokayev wished Kazakhstani civil servants success in their work.