EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:11, 23 June 2024 | GMT +6

    Head of State extends congratulations on Civil Servant Day

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev
    Photo credit: Akorda

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev shared a post on his official X (Twitter) account on the occasion of the Day of the Civil Servant in Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    In his post, the Head of State extended his congratulations to all Kazakhstani civil servants on the occasion of their professional holiday, highlighting the key role they play in building a Just Kazakhstan.

    The President reminded that a civil servant must always put the interests of the state and society first, be full of initiative, responsible and result-oriented.

    In conclusion, President Tokayev wished Kazakhstani civil servants success in their work.

    Tags:
    Akorda Presidential Residence
    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Author
    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!