Head of State extends congratulations on occasion of Mass Media Workers Day

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended his congratulations on the occasion of the Mass Media Workers Day, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

In his congratulatory message, the President notes that to build Just Kazakhstan it is required to upgrade the system of values of the society and shape a new quality of our nation. Mass media will play a key role in that process by promoting the cult of labor and knowledge and ideals of the responsible citizen.

According to the Head of State, mass media greatly contribute to strengthening partnership between the state and the society and set the stage for productive civil dialogue.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev praised Kazakhstani journalists for consistently promoting progressive ideas, raising the issues of general concern, covering events and processes unbiasedly. «This is an important and responsible mission,» the message reads.

The Head of State emphasizes in the congratulatory message that journalists in Kazakhstan are the true patriots of their country.

In conclusion, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wishes them success and recognition, good health, prosperity and creative achievements.

Mass media workers in Kazakhstan celebrate their professional holiday on the 28th of June.

In 2019 Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev instructed to institute the professional holiday of Kazakhstani journalists.

Previously this professional holiday was observed on May 10, the date of release of the first issue of Turkestan yayalytty gazetinin newspaper in the Kazakh language back in 1870.