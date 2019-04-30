Head of State familiarized with infrastructure projects of Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is paying a working visit to the city of Almaty today.

The President visited the Urban Studies Centre where he was informed of the paces of implementation of the city's major infrastructure projects including those launched together with foreign investors.







Thus, in the past 3 years the city has attracted more than 5bn U.S. dollars of investments. Last year the volume of investments rose by 10.5% while foreign investments increased by 17.6%.







The Head of State got familiarized with the activity of LLP Falcon Euro Bus. The plant specializing in production of the 3rd generation electric buses was opened in Almaty in September 2018. The volume of investments made 14bn tenge. 200 permanent work places with the average salary of 250,000 tenge were created there.



Besides, Tokayev visited Tokyo Rope Almaty plant launched together with Japan. The total amount of investments made 3.7bn tenge. 30 permanent jobs were created with the opening of the facility. In 2018, the plant manufactured products worth 1.7bn tenge.







The President visited also Asia Steel Pipe Kazakh-Chinese plant that is under construction now and will be opened in September 2019. The plant will manufacture large-diameter spiral welded steel pipes. The total sum of investments is 40bn tenge. The project is expected to provide up to 300 people with permanent jobs.



Kassym-Jomart Tokayev got acquainted with the work of the Waste Sorting Plant launched in September 2018. The implementation of the project worth 5.4bn tenge allowed to create 530 new permanent jobs. Since its opening, the plant manufactured 14.8 tonnes of products (from recycled materials) which were fully sold at the domestic market.







The Head of State was also informed about the activity of Almaty-based Bridge Structures Plant. The plant gained a second wind thanks to Nurly Zhol programme. In the past 4 years, the amount of investments exceeded 2bn tenge. More than 200 jobs were created. In 2018, labour productivity reached 12mn tenge. In 2018, the plant manufactured products worth 6.5bn tenge and 10% of this volume was exported.







The President was also familiarized with LLP BRB APK greenhouse complex producing up to 7,453 tonnes of products. The project attracted 7.8bn tenge of investments. 150 permanent jobs were created. The second phase of the greenhouse with the area of 8ha will attract 8.4bn tenge of investments and will let open 150 new work places.







Tokayev visited also LLP MPZ Bizhan meat producing plant, LLP EFKO Almaty Fat&Oil plant, LLP Kazlegprom garment and footwear factory.