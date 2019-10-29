EN
    19:42, 29 October 2019 | GMT +6

    Head of State familiarizes with activity of KazNU Center for Situation Management

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited the Kazakh National University named after Al-Farabi, Akorda press service informs.

    He got acquainted with the activities of the Center for Situation Management, the university’s achievements in digital technologies’ implementation as well as the cluster for business competencies development.

    The Head of State also examined the Keremet Service Center which is located on the territory of the student campus. This center provides over 500 different services for students and teachers on one-stop-shop basis.

