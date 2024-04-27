Head of State familiarizes with Astana’s greening plan

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was familiarized with the plan of further greening and beautification of the Kazakh capital on Saturday, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Akorda press service.

Astana mayor Zhenis Kassymbek informed the President some 1.1 million trees and shrubs are set to be planted this year, including 35,000 seedlings in the city and 200,000 seedlings in the green belt surrounding the Kazakh capital.

There are also plans to beautify 170 public spaces in the Kazakh capital, including the Yessil and Akbulak embankments, the Triathlon Park, the Palace of Peace and Reconciliation and the EXPO town territory.

Astana's greening plan on display Photo credit: Akorda

According to mayor Kassymbek, the greening charter of the Kazakh capital adopted last year outlines the upcoming three-year period of greening efforts, including the planting of trees, shrubs and perennials.

The Head of State was also briefed on the plans to develop the Millennium Alley and preparations for the forthcoming World Nomad Games.