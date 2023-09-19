Head of State, GE Healthcare President discuss reducing cost of services

Head of State met with President of GE Healthcare for Europe, Middle East and Africa Rob Walton as part of his two-day visit to New York, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

During the conversation, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was informed about GE Healthcare's plans to localize production of ultrasound machines with subsequent production of CT scanners, angiographs and mammographs.

The President of Kazakhstan emphasized that this initiative fully meets the goal of increasing the share of domestic production of medicines and medical equipment to 50% by 2025.

Rob Walton told the President about GE Healthcare's intention to create a Centralized National Digital Archive of Clinical Images of the Republic of Kazakhstan. This will simplify the management of patient data and, as a result, reduce the cost of services.

The company also implements educational programs to improve the qualifications of healthcare personnel by opening GE Healthcare Academy on the basis of the Astana Medical University. The educational institution will be able to start full-fledged operations in October this year.

The Head of State praised the strategic partnership with GE on important healthcare projects in Kazakhstan.

During the meeting, a Framework Agreement on the main terms of the GE Healthcare investment project between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and GE Healthcare was signed.

GE Healthcare operates in more than 140 countries. In 2022, the company had revenues of $19 billion and a market capitalization of $34.5 billion.