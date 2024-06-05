EN
    17:26, 05 June 2024 | GMT +6

    Head of State gifts reanimobile to National Coordination Center

    Akorda
    Photo: Akorda

    Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited the National Coordination Center of Emergency Medicine, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.  

    The Head of State familiarized with the work of the multifunctional center coordinating medical aviation, ambulance services and admissions units. The Center has an inpatient facility for 250 beds.

    Akorda
    Photo: Akorda

    According to Timur Muratov, chairman of the board of the Center, nine clinical departments offering treatment across 29 fields are set to be established in the Center. The facility is capable of providing treatment over 18,000 patients per year.

    Akorda
    Photo: Akorda

    The President inspected the operating rooms outfitted with modern equipment, including a mobile CT scanner and the QR-1 system.

    Akorda
    Photo: Akorda

    While talking with the personnel, the Head of State said the opening of such a unique facility is a great achievement in domestic medicine. He also drew attention to the need for greater attraction of qualified specialists to the Center.

    Akorda
    Photo: Akorda

    In conclusion, Tokayev wished the health workers success in their work and presented them a reanimobile.

    Akorda Presidential Residence President of Kazakhstan Healthcare
