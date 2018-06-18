11:03, 18 June 2018 | GMT +6
Head of State gives advice on the right way to kick-start a workday
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The TV and Radio Complex of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan released on Facebook a video excerpt of an interview with the Head of State.
In the interview, the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan gave advice on the right way to start a workday.
"Any profession becomes happiness if you love it. There are three things: you have to be organized, work and enjoy your work," said Nursultan Nazarbayev.