TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    20:58, 27 May 2019 | GMT +6

    Head of State gives instructions to Governor of Karaganda region

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received today Governor of Karaganda region Yerlan Koshanov, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

    At the meeting, the Head of State was reported on the region's socio-economic development results for 4 months of 2019 and short-term plans.null

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was informed about the measures taken to settle the problems of vulnerable social groups, including large families.

    Besides, Yerlan Koshanov made the President aware of the progress of large-scale investment projects.

    The President of Kazakhstan entrusted the Governor with increasing the inflow of investments, ensuring industrial production growth, and fast-tracking construction of housing and required infrastructure in the regional center and major cities.

    Karaganda region President of Kazakhstan
