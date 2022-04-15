Head of State gives instructions to reform Zerde holding

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with Chairman of the Accounts Committee Natalya Godunova, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

The President was reported on the main results of the work of the supreme audit body for the 1st quarter of 2022, as well as the implementation of the tasks given by the Head of State in his address «New Kazakhstan: The Path of Renewal and Modernization».

In total, three audit measures at 14 facilities covering over KZT345bn of budget funds were conducted. Violations to the tune of KZT30bn were revealed. Alos, the interim audit of the Digital Kazakhstan state program was carried out.

At the meeting, the Head of State instructed to reform the National Info-Communication Holding Zerde, which is not efficient enough.

Tokayev also heard the proposals by Natalya Godunova regarding the implementation of his instructions on the trasnformation of the Accounts Committee into a Supreme Audit Chamber.