TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    10:00, 25 June 2017 | GMT +6

    Head of State greets Kazakhstanis on Eid al-Fitr

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev greeted the people of Kazakhstan on Eid al-Fitr, the Akorda's press service reports.

    "Dear compatriots!

    I congratulate you on Eid al-Fitr!

    It symbolizes the completion of the month of Ramadan, which is important for all Muslims. The values of peace, compassion, and brotherhood inherent in Islam especially clear show their profound meaning during these bright days.

    During Eid al-Fitr, people extend their sincere wishes and do good deeds, so that everyone can feel the warmth of human communication and the care of people around them. Good thoughts and noble deeds contribute to the strengthening of mutual understanding in society, strengthening of friendship and solidarity of our people. This is the main presupposition for the further stable and confident development of our country.

    May unity and harmony always fill our hearts with the energy of peace and creation!

    On this holiday I wish all Kazakhstanis good health, prosperity, and happiness!

    Happy Eid al-Fitr!" the message reads.

     

