EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    21:24, 13 August 2017 | GMT +6

    Head of State had a talk with Kazakh weightlifter Ilyin

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - While visiting the national cultural complex ‘Ethnoaul" Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has talked to Kazakhstani weightlifter Ilya Ilyin, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda's Instagram account.

    Presidet Nazarbayev claimed that Ilyin will always be a champion for him.

    Earlier it was reported that Nursultan Nazarbayev attended the international zhamby atu tournament "Altyn Zhebe" at the Kazanat race track in Astana on Sunday. The tournament was organized within the framework of the International specialized exhibition EXPO-2017 in the Kazakh capital, the president's press service reports.

    Additionally, Nursultan Nazarbayev visited the national cultural complex "Ethnoaul" situated on the territory of the race track. There, the Kazakh President familiarized with the expositions of national sports games, cuisine, traditions and crafts.

    Мемлекет басшысы «Этноауыл» ұлттық-мәдени кешенін аралау барысында қазақстандық ауыр атлет Илья Ильинмен әңгімелесті. Астана қаласы В ходе посещения национально-культурного комплекса «Этноаул» Глава государства побеседовал с казахстанским тяжелоатлетом Ильей Ильиным

    Публикация от AkordaPress (@akordapress) Авг 13 2017 в 5:22 PDT

    Tags:
    Akorda Presidential Residence Sport President of Kazakhstan President
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!