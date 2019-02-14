Head of State has always emphasized importance of raising nation’s well-being - President’s Press Secretary

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Head of State has always underlined the importance of effective implementation of measures to modernize the social sphere and provide support to socially vulnerable groups, Press Secretary of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Aidos Ukibay pointed out.

"A crucial step in this respect was the establishment of the Working Group for the increase in earnings and improvement of the life quality of citizens, including for the enhancement of measures to support families with multiple children in early February at the instruction of the President. Nursultan Nazarbayev entrusted the working group with developing specific mechanisms and sourcing additional reserves from the national budget to address the problematic issues of this category of citizens," the Press Secretary of the President of Kazakhstan stressed.



He informed on the package of measures proposed to expand social support for the population.



"First of all, the Head of State tasked to take measures to simplify access to targeted social assistance and improve the mechanisms for paying allowances for families with many children, and also to consider the possibility of increasing the affordability of municipal rental housing for particularly needy multi-child families. Alongside this, central and local executive bodies, regional governors should exercise proper control in this area. In addition, Nursultan Nazarbayev also pointed out the need to reconsider the priorities of budget expenditures at all levels, with a focus on ensuring the growth in prosperity of Kazakhstanis. For instance, some heads of regions and cities of national significance have already found additional opportunities and reserves to provide specific assistance to large families and other citizens in need," said Aidos Ukibay.

"I think that this work will be continued with the active involvement of all relevant government and civic institutions. In turn, the Presidential Administration will rigorously keep track of the implementation of the tasks set by the Head of State," the Press Secretary emphasized.